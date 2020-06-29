Pellet Grill Cooking With Glenn

June 29, 2020
Glenn Anderson
pellet grill

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

My family asked what I wanted for Father's Day, and I always find that question a bit self-serving.  Health and peace are my go-to's, but they wanted something material, so I said a pellet grill.

Pellet grill's are amazing, and they cook and smoke food with these pellets that look like rabbbit food.  You fill the chamber next to the grill with the pellets, set the temp, and an auger inside the unit churns out just enough pellets to go into the grill to cook everything with a smokey goodness.  

I was a bit intimidated at first, but I decided to do chicken.  I did a wet brine of brown sugar and salt for about 4 hours, and then smoked with a BBQ blend pellet.

I did 3 chickens, and after about 3.5 hours, they were done!

glenn
Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

It's super simple, and the smoke is subtle, and the juciest chicken I've ever had.  If you're interested in taking your smoking game to the next level, I recommend trying out a pellet grill.  If you have any questions, email me at glenn@star102cleveland.com 

Happy smoking!

 

