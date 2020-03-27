Panera Bread Is Offering Free Delivery For Orders Over $15

With restaurants closing doors to dine-in guests, more of them are offering free delivery. Panera Bread is the latest to ditch the fee for bringing food straight to your door while you’re at home practicing social distancing.

The chain’s promo is available now through the end of March on orders of $15 or more. To get in on the freebie, order on Panera’s website or using their mobile app and use the code “FREEDELIVERY” at checkout. To help keep everyone safe, you can even ask for the driver to leave your food at your front door, front desk, or the location of your choice.