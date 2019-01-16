This Old Disney VHS Tape Is Worth 6 Thousand Dollars. Do You Have It?

January 16, 2019
Glenn Anderson

As I was purging my house because Marie Kondo said I need to, I came across a bunch of old Disney VHS tapes.  Like you, I got them ready for Goodwill because I no longer have a vcr.  Just to be sure, I checked the internet to see if any of them were worth any money, and according to Ebay, I am sitting on a goldmine.

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

This is an original 1990 version of the movie "The Little Mermaid".  I guess it's rare because the artwork on the cover was banned by Disney, and they stopped making it.  I'll let you read about why it was banned HERE.  

Now, will you or I get 6 grand for something you almost donated?  Probably not.  Look all over Ebay, though, and see just how much people are asking for them.  If you successfully fund your child's college tuition with a Black Diamond edition of Beauty and The Beast from 1991, please let me know at [email protected] 

