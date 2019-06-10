Congrats to our state, the one that Brutus The Buckeye calls home. Ohio is among the top 15 most fun states in the country, according to a new survey.

The website WalletHub compared 50 states across 26 key indicators to come up with the list. Those indicators include restaurants, movie theaters and performing arts theaters.

Ohio came in at No. 13 overall, in part due to our golf courses and country clubs. It came in No. 18 in an entertainment and recreation ranking, and No. 8 in a nightlife ranking.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania was No. 8 overall on the list. It ranked No. 9 on entertainment and recreation and No. 7 on nightlife. Also, can you think of anything to do in Pennsylvania? Me neither.

The entire top 15 list is as follows:

15.) New Mexico

14.) Arizona

13.) Ohio

12.) Missouri

11.) Illinois

10.) Texas

9.) Oregon

8.) Pennsylvania

7.) Minnesota

6.) Nevada

5.) Colorado

4.) Washington

3.) New York

2.) Florida

1.) California

