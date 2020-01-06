Noodlecat is Closed at Crocker Park

So, it looks like Noodlecat, the ramen restaurant created by Cleveland chef Jonathon Sawyer, has closed its doors at its Crocker Park location.

It began shutting down last week, and is now officially closed.

I loved this place so much, but I'm sure Sawyer will find another venue for it, or he'll be hot on the next best food craze and perfecting it like he usually does.

Noodlecat opened in November 2017 after it relocated from its downtown Cleveland location, which has since been replaced by a place called Otani.

A reason for the restaurant's closure has not been made public.

Sawyer had a busy 2019 with the openings of his restaurant called SeeSaw in Columbus and the opening of Sawyer's at Shaker Heights' Van Aken District. Greenhouse Kitchen, a spin on Sawyer's popular Greenhouse Tavern restaurant, also opened in the newly renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

No matter what, you will still be able to get your Jonathan Sawyer restaurant fix somewhere in the greater Cleveland area!