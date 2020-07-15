No Room for a Pool? Try This Idea From Glenn

So, we bought this fold up dog pool from Amazon for Theo this week. It literally folds and unfolds for easy storage, and everyone seems to enjoy it..

Except the dog...

We have been filling it up everyday and the kids are having a blast. Our neighborhood pool is open, but we don't feel comfortable in there yet, so they spend time in the dog pool.

The best thing, is that it doesn't kill the grass, because we dry it out and fold it up each night. If you're searching for something, you defintely need to check this out!

Maybe you're dog might like it, too..LOL

