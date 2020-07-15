No Room for a Pool? Try This Idea From Glenn

July 15, 2020
Glenn Anderson
glenn

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Categories: 
Coronavirus Cleveland
Features
Glenn Anderson
Shows
Uncategorized

So, we bought this fold up dog pool from Amazon for Theo this week.  It literally folds and unfolds for easy storage, and everyone seems to enjoy it..

Except the dog...

We have been filling it up everyday and the kids are having a blast.  Our neighborhood pool is open, but we don't feel comfortable in there yet, so they spend time in the dog pool.  

The best thing, is that it doesn't kill the grass, because we dry it out and fold it up each night.  If you're searching for something, you defintely need  to check this out!

Maybe you're dog might like it, too..LOL

Check in out on Amazon HERE

Tags: 
dog pool
amazon
foldable
keeping cool in summer
Covid-19
newsletter

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Interview Dr. Edwards, Would She Put Her Kids In School WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Dr. Edwards from UH Rainbows About Schools and COVID-19 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Joe Toohey, New Anchor On Fox 8 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tom Kramig, CEO of the Lake Erie Crushers, Talks Fireworks In Avon WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards from UH Rainbow Talks Latest COVID-19 News, June 25th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tony Clark, VP of Communications for Cedar Point, Talks "Light Up The Point" WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes