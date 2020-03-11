Netflix Top 10 For The Week 3-11-20



“Spenser Confidential” (2020): Mark Wahlberg stars as a former police detective who dives back into Boston’s criminal underworld to unravel a murder conspiracy.

“Love Is Blind: The Reunion” (special): The stars of Netflix’s hit new blind-dating show are back, and things get real.

“The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” (series premiere): The system’s protection of vulnerable children comes into question after a young boy’s brutal murder and the trial of his guardians.

“The Angry Birds Movie 2” (2019): In this star-studded sequel, Red, Chuck, Bomb, and the rest of the feathered gang team up with the Green Pigs to combat a common enemy.

“Paradise PD” (season two premiere): This adult animation comedy follows the son of a police chief who also becomes a cop.

“Space Jam” (1996): This star-studded fan-favorite starring the Looney Tunes and multiple NBA stars has hit Netflix for the first time.

“Freaks” (2018): This Canadian horror/sci-fi hybrid follows a little girl who meets the outside world for the first time, after years of being forced to stay indoors by her paranoid father.

“Altered Carbon” (season two premiere): Set more than 300 years int he future, technology has transformed society to the point where death is no longer permanent.

“Kung Fu Panda 2” (2011): Jack Black returns as the butt-kicking panda Po, who must protect the Valley of Peace alongside his friends and fellow kung-fu masters, the Furious Five.

“Life As We Know It” (2010): Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel play a couple whose disastrous first date is made up for by their mutual dislike of their goddaughter.