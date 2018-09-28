Saturday is National Coffee Day. Here's Where You Can Get A Free Cup!

There are all kinds of food holidays I don’t really care about, but this one rocks: September 29th is National Coffee Day. Here's where you can get a freebie! You're welcome :)

Barnes & Noble Cafés - Come in for your free cup of tall, freshly-brewed hot or iced coffee.

Caribou Coffee: Get a free coffee of the day when you buy any food item.

Dunkin' Donuts - Buy any size hot coffee and get one free on National Coffee Day.

Krispy Kreme - They’re giving away a free coffee, any size, on Saturday and Krispy Kreme Rewards members will also get a FREE doughnut to go with their coffee!

