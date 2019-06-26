My Smart Speaker Can Do What? A Weekly Glenn Blog 6-26-19

So, you got a smart speaker, that's great! You probably already know it will tell you the time or weather forecast. Of course, it plays Star 102 very obediently, as well. The purpose of this weekly series is to let you know some of the things that your device does that you may not be aware of.

This week I wanted to talk about your smart speaker's ability to play music in multiple rooms. That's right! If you have more than one, you can program them to have Star 102 playing in every room. Here's how you do it:

Go to your Alexa/Smart Speaker App

Select the Devices icon .

Select the + icon and then Add Multi-Room Music Speakers.

Use preset group names, or create your own by selecting Custom Name.

Select which devices to include and then select Create Group.

That's it! Now Lionel Richie and Ed Sheeran can play out of every room of your house.

If you got a cool feature that you just figured out that you'd like to share with everyone, please feel free to email me at Glenn@star102cleveland.com