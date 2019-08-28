My Smart Speaker Can Do What? Episode 5: A Burglar Deterrent

August 28, 2019
Glenn Anderson
alexa

Photo by r classen layouts iStock / Getty Images Plus

Categories: 
Features
Glenn Anderson
Shows

Smart speakers are fun.  They can play Star 102 on the Radio.com app, they tell you if it's raining out so you don't have to tire yourself by walking to a window, and they keep coming out with cool new features.

Have you ever wanted to make it seem like people are home in your house even when you're all off at Costco loading up on free sample Saturday? Then you need the brand new free app "Burglar Deterrent"

The skill will let Alexa play sounds out of relevant devices that mimic the presence of people going about everyday chores and activities, just in case any shady characters or lingering Amazon delivery people are listening at your keyhole.

To enable, all you have to do is say "Alexa, open Burglar Deterrent" or visit the Alexa Skills Store

And feel free to bring some flank steak with chimichurri sauce to me at the station.  If you haven't tried their version yet, it's awesome!

Tags: 
smart speaker features
burglar deterrent
radio.com app

Recent Podcast Audio
Check out Trinity's Pre-Professional Internship Program WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - August 23rd 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
A Special Wish Foundation Hosts "It's Always Sunny In Treehouse" WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk To Bar 32 About Their Exclusive Air Show Watch Party WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - August 16th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Cleveland Pickle Fest WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes