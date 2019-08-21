My Smart Speaker Can Do What? Episode 4: Exclusive Deals!

Your smart speaker is great for playing the Radio.com app and telling you the weather. If you need to add more chips to your shopping list (duh), it's great for that too, but did you know there are incredible deals to be had and you don't even have to look them up?

If you ask "Alexa, what are your deals?" She'll list the latest sales and savings on different products available through Amazon. After each deal, Alexa asks if you want to buy the item.

You can also say "Alexa, what are my Whole Foods deals?" and Alexa tells you which food items and other products are on sale at Whole Foods.

You can even research products. Say "Alexa, does the Nintendo Switch come with a game?" or "What is the price of the Swiffer Wet Jet?" Alexa then attempts to answer your question based on the product description, reviews, and other information on Amazon.

Happy smart-speakering!!