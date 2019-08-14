My Smart Speaker Can Do What? Episode 3: How to Find Your Smartphone

Ever lose your iPhone? We all have. Trying to use the "Find my iPhone" feature on your phone is not only annoying, but it requires like 50 clicks. Here's how to do it with your smart speaker:

1. In the Alexa app, go to Skills & Games.

2. Search for Find My Phone.

3. Tap Enable to use.

4. Link your Amazon account and tap Allow to give the skill access to your account.

5. Say, "Alexa, find my phone." The first time you use the skill, Alexa will ask for your phone number.

6. You'll be sent a four-digit SMS code, which you'll need to read out: "Alexa, [four digit code]." Then your phone will start ringing.

7. You can add another number by saying, "Alexa, ask Find My Phone to add another number."

That's all there is to it. Have a great day-Glenn :)