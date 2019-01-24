McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Bacon For One Hour

January 24, 2019
Glenn Anderson

Everything is better with bacon, and when that bacon is free it's time to rejoice!

On January 29th, McDonald's is giving away free bacon for an hour.  They are highlighting their new thick-cut Applewood-smoked bacon, along with three new bacon-centric menu items: the Big Mac with bacon, the Quarter Pounder with Bacon and the highly anticipated Cheesy Bacon Fries.

Bacon Hour will happen from 4pm to 5pm on January 29th (that’s Tuesday) and the new bacon items will hit menus the next day, January 30th.

