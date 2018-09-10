Looking to Lose Weight? Have You Tried The 12 Hour Fast?

September 10, 2018
Glenn Anderson

The 12 Hour Fast is not really a diet, but rather a dieting technique for those of us wanting to lose weight.  If you're looking to shed pounds and increase your metabolism, this is the way to do it.  Here's how it works:

You eat healthy food for a 12 hour period.  It can start at whatever time of the day you wish, but only for 12 hours.  For example, if you wanna eat breakfast at 9AM, you can eat until 9PM.  If you wanna eat breakfast at noon, you can eat until midnight.  The key is to give your body a full 12 hours or more to digest your food, attack the toxins in your body, and to give your body a chance to stop converting the food into glycogen and start attacking your fat reserves.  

I encourage you to read up more HERE and good luck on your weight-loss journey!

Tags: 
the 12 hour fast
dr. oz
how to lose weight
fasting

