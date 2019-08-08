*LIST* Upcoming Food Holidays That Could Score You Freebies!
Another day, another food holiday. What once seemed silly, (Hey it's National Guacamole Day), is now amazing because you can score free stuff.
For your dining and thrifty pleasure, here are some of the upcoming national food days to celebrate that may score you freebies.
August:
August 10th: National S'mores Day
August 19th: National Potato Day
August 24th: National Waffle Day
August 31st: National Bacon Day
September:
September 5th: National Cheese Pizza Day
September 12th: National Chocolate Milkshake Day
September 16th: National Guacamole Day
September 18th: National Cheeseburger Day
September 26th: National Pancake Day
September 29th: National Coffee Day
October:
October 4th: National Taco Day
October 4th: National Vodka Day
October 14th: National Dessert Day
October 16th: World Bread Day
October 17th: National Pasta Day
October 28th: National Chocolate Day