LIST* Upcoming Food Holidays That Could Score You Freebies!

Another day, another food holiday. What once seemed silly, (Hey it's National Guacamole Day), is now amazing because you can score free stuff.

For your dining and thrifty pleasure, here are some of the upcoming national food days to celebrate that may score you freebies.

August:

August 10th: National S'mores Day

August 19th: National Potato Day

August 24th: National Waffle Day

August 31st: National Bacon Day

September:

September 5th: National Cheese Pizza Day

September 12th: National Chocolate Milkshake Day

September 16th: National Guacamole Day

September 18th: National Cheeseburger Day

September 26th: National Pancake Day

September 29th: National Coffee Day

October:

October 4th: National Taco Day

October 4th: National Vodka Day

October 14th: National Dessert Day

October 16th: World Bread Day

October 17th: National Pasta Day

October 28th: National Chocolate Day