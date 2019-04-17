LIST* These Restaurants Will Be Open On Easter

Easter traditions are great and all, but sometimes the craving for Panera Mac and Cheese hits and there’s nothing you can do about it. Luckily, they’re open on Easter Sunday, so you can get your fix and so are these other chain restaurants:

Applebee's - They’re open normal Sunday hours, so plenty of time to get your $2 Vodka punch on.

Boston Market - You can go to Boston Market on Easter and you can also get their holiday catering spread.

The Cheesecake Factory - Bring on the Easter cheesecakes.

Cracker Barrel - The restaurants are open and they’re offering an Easter Heat n' Serve dinner to go as well.

Denny's - It’s Denny’s, they’re open 24/7.

IHOP - Easter pancakes for the win!

Macaroni Grill - Come in for a special Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

McDonald's - Verify with your local location first to be sure they’re open, but you should be able to get your Big Mac and fries this Sunday.

Olive Garden - They’re open and running usual hours on Easter.

Outback Steakhouse - If it’s a Bloomin’ Onion and steak you want this Sunday, you’re in luck.

Panera - Check local hours, but most locations of this chain will be open on Easter.

Starbucks - Hours may be adjusted for the holiday, but you can still get your caffeine fix on Easter.

Waffle House - They’ll be open for all your Easter waffles and hash brown needs.