*LIST* New Must Try Items From Trader Joe’s

September 30, 2019
Glenn Anderson

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

It’s finally fall and that means Trader Joe’s is now stocked with some fun new seasonal goodies. Get your fill of fall flavors by adding these to your cart on your next TJ’s run.

Apple Cider Donuts - These tasty treats are made in New England and worth waiting all year for.

Autumn Maple Coffee - When you need a cup of something warm to dunk your donut in, this coffee is it.

Black Bean and Cheese Taquitos - Perfect for your Taquito Tuesday dinner.

Chicken Chilaquiles Rojo - What’s not to love about fried corn tortillas topped with tomato and chili sauce and melted cheese? All you need to add is the fried egg or avocado.

Cinnamon Bun Spread - This is a jar full of the best part of a cinnamon roll: the ooey-gooey filling.

Gluten-free Rice Crumbs - Swap these for bread crumbs to make chicken tender breading, mac and cheese topping and more.

Maple Ginger Cookie Swirl Ice Cream - Get your spoon ready to taste maple ice cream with a swirl of maple syrup and crumbles of ginger cookie pieces.

Pimento Cheese Dip - Some call it the “caviar of the South” and this blend of extra-sharp cheddar, roasted pimento peppers, mayo, and spices is perfect for sandwiches and crackers.

Spiced Chai Black Tea Concentrate - You can use this blend of allspice, black pepper, cardamom, clove, cinnamon, and lots of ginger to create a homemade chai latte or use it instead of water to make the coziest fall pancakes ever.

