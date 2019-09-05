LIST: America's Favorite Songs To Clean To

I realize I may be in the minority when I say I love to clean, but apparently there are people who loathe it. If this is you, we have a survey for you that will make picking up the Swiffer a little easier.

The survey finds that 49% of people are most motivated to clean when they are happy, with 65% saying cleaning gives them a sense of accomplishment, 63% saying it helps them clear their mind, and 63% saying it helps them relax.

But there’s no doubt cleaning can be more fun when you do it to music with 66% of people saying they listen to music when they clean and 72% having a go-to song when they clean.

So, what is everyone’s favorite song to clean to?

America’s Go-To “Cleaning Playlist”

“Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars

“Read All About It” by Emeli Sandé

“Work” by Rihanna

“All of Me” by John Legend

“But a Dream” by G-Eazy

“Girls Like You” by Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B

“Pretty Hurts” by Beyoncé

“Beautiful Girls” by Sean Kingston

“I Don’t Care” by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

“Good Feeling” by Flo Rida