Leap Day Freebies

Are you a Leaper? If you aren’t, you might want to go hang out with one this weekend– as a number of companies are offering fun freebies for Leap Day, which is tomorrow. Here’s a rundown:

Anyone born on February 29th – with a valid ID - can get a free entree at Applebee’s, Quaker Steak & Lube

Krispy Kreme is rolling out national delivery tomorrow with a promotion that sends free doughnuts to parents of Leap Day babies, along with hospitals and health professionals within 10 miles of participating stores. Anyone else who wants to get Krispy Kreme delivered (not for free) can start an order HERE.



Olive Garden is making up for lost Leap Day birthdays. On Saturday, the restaurant chain will give "Leaplings" four free desserts. One is to celebrate their birthday this year, the rest are for birthdays that never came over the last three years. Leap Day is that rare 29th day of February which only happens every four years. Other pasta fans also get a treat. Take-home meals will be marked down to two-dollars-and-29-cents.

Popeyes is offering you a free chicken sandwich tomorrow...if you do this today: order at least $15 worth of food from Popeyes via Postmates You’ll get the code for a free sandwich after making the purchase.

This one is a little more difficult: couples whose marriage proposals feature Quiznos subs can enter to get their wedding catered by ... Quiznos! So prepare your proposal...do it tomorrow...get it on tape and enter!

At 7-Eleven? You can grab a $2.29 pizza. And if you use 7-Eleven’s 7NOW app for the first time tomorrow, the promo code 29OFF50 will get you $29 off any delivery order over $50.