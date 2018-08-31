Labor Day Freebies and Food Deals
Cheers to the long weekend! While you’re enjoying your time off, here are some sweet deals on food and drinks to help you celebrate the holiday.
Baskin-Robbins: Come by for a free sample of their Pumpkin Cheesecake Cappuccino Blast on Sunday, September 2nd from 3pm to 7pm at participating locations.
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: On Monday, September 3rd, you can celebrate your day off with half-off any style pizza.
Carrabba’s: It’s All-Day Happy Hour at the Italian Chain from today through Monday, September 3rd.
Chipotle: Get free delivery on any order of $10 or more for a limited time using the DoorDash app.
Dairy Queen: Download their new mobile app to get a free small Blizzard Treat, which includes their seasonal Pumpkin Pie
Firehouse Subs: All weekend long (Saturday, Sept 1st through Monday, Sept 3rd) they’re offering a free medium sub when you buy a medium or large sub, chips, and drink.
LongHorn Steakhouse: They’re opening the GRILL US Hotline on Labor Day from 10am to 4pm ET, where certified Grill Masters will provide guidance to those grilling at home. Call 1-855-LH-GRILL for help.
Olive Garden - The Italian chain is offering BOGO entrees, one to eat in and one to take home for later, through September 23rd.
Sonic - Half off shakes, floats, and ice cream slushes after 8pm through Labor Day.