Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Baby Girl's Name

April 16, 2018
Glenn Anderson
Four days after giving birth to her baby girl, Khloe Kardashian has finally revealed her baby’s name.

Khloe posted on Instagram today, “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. 

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed True last Thursday.

Khloe’s mom and sisters also came to Cleveland to be here for the baby’s arrival.

No jokes, child birth is a beautiful thing.  Let's hope they can give her the love she needs!

 

