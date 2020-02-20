KFC Has A Brand New Chicken Sandwich

KFC thinks it has a chicken sandwich that might beat Chick Fil-A and Popeyes

A Fried chicken and donut sandwich

After a successful test last fall in select Virginia and Pittsburgh restaurants, they announced Thursday that the limited-time Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts will be released starting Monday, Feb. 24 at participating restaurants nationwide.

They are available as a sandwich – a chicken fillet between two warm glazed donuts – or as a basket with choice of tenders or bone-in chicken with one or two donuts depending on the meal.

The sandwiches and baskets will be sold through March 16 or while supplies last with prices ranging from $5.49 to $7.99.

Hot donuts also can be added to any meal, should you feel your caloric intake may be lacking..LOL