Jimmy John’s Now Offers Fresh Bread Delivery

April 1, 2020
Glenn Anderson
Coronavirus Cleveland
Glenn Anderson
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

Can’t find a loaf of bread at the grocery store? Jimmy John’s is here to help. With supermarkets struggling to keep staples, including bread, on the shelves, the chain is stepping in to assist during shortages. The sandwich restaurant is now offering to deliver 16-inch loaves of its signature French bread.

The breads are $2 a piece and they’re also available at Jimmy John’s drive-thru and curbside pick-up. If you want to stay home and have them deliver it to you, their Freaky Fresh Bread on Demand service has a $3 minimum, so you could just treat yourself to two loaves.

jimmy john's
bread
delivery
Coronavirus
food in cleveland

