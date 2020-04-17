It's Christmas at Glenn's House!

April 17, 2020
Glenn Anderson
Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Hey guys!

Hope you're all doing well.  I wrote a blog this week about the importance of celebrating things during the quarantine.  I mentioned how holidays come with the sights and sounds that bring joy to most people, and how a little bit of that is needed right now.  So, today we're celebrating Christmas...Almost a week after we celebrated Thanksgiving on Easter.  We're a weird bunch.

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Oue basement flooded earlier this week, so the Christmas tree was wet and drying out in the garage anyways.  We simply threw it up at 4:30 in the morning..No decorations, just a tree with lights..It did the job quite nicely..Something about those lights...

Then, we got a visit from our elf on the shelf!

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

He is busy visiting kids during the quarantine.  He wanted to bring Christmas cheer. You get the idea.  Today, we're gonna bake Christmas cookies, watch Christmas movies,and then of course it's Pizza Friday.  Don't forget, if you want Christmas music 24/7, download the Radio.com  app and click on "It's Christmas everyday".  Let us be the soundtrack to your holiday quarantine adventure.  #StayConnected

Have a great day guys!  xoxo Glenn 

 

 

 

 

