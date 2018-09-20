It’s National Pepperoni Pizza Day And These Places Have Deals And Freebies!



Happy National Pepperoni Pizza Day! Here are some deals and freebies to help you enjoy your pie for less.

Auntie Anne’s - Sure, it’s a pretzel place, but their menu includes a Pepperoni Pretzel and you can get one for free when you sign up for their Pretzel Perks program and spend at least $1.

Chuck E. Cheese’s - This is an ongoing freebie you can use anytime. Just become a More Cheese rewards member and you’ll score a free personal one-topping pizza on your next visit.

Cici’s Pizza - Refer a friend to the MyCici’s loyalty program and when they register, you’ll get a free pizza buffet, as long as you buy an adult buffet and two drinks.

Domino’s - They’re celebrating National Pepperoni Pizza Day all weekend with a carryout special. Today through Sunday (September 23rd) you can get two large two-topping pizzas for just $5.99 each.

Pizza Hut - Head to your local Pizza Hut today for a BOGO deal pepperoni fans will love. Buy a large menu-priced pizza and get a medium pepperoni pizza for just a buck when you use the code PEPPERONI2018 at checkout.