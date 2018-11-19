Incredible Deals On Black Friday When You Don't Wanna Shop

November 19, 2018
So, not everyone likes to shop on Black Friday.  Personally, I find that day is better served doing things that don't involve shopping.  Lots of businesses know you are shopping and have incredible deals to lure you away from the stores.  Here are a few I have found:

Sandusky Waterparks-My family and I go every year on Black Friday because it is the one time of the year (besides taking the kids outta school during the week), that we can afford it.  They also threw in a $100 arcade gift card, as well.  Look into the 2 we have and check out the deals.

Hotels and Motels-The closer we get to Thanksgiving and Christmas, the more expensive accomodations become.  But, stay the day after on each holiday, and the cost goes dramatically down,.  

Airline tickets-Sure, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday afterwards have insane prices, but flying on Thanksgiving can be cheaper as well as less crowded!

 

 

 

 

