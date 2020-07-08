I Got Tested For Corona and Saved Lives FOR FREE..Here's How

Hey guys!

So, I had a neighbor friend suggest I give blood. I have always been hesitant (fear of the unknown), but the benefits far outweigh anything else, and so I did it.

I went through Vitalant.org, but any blood donation center is in need. Obviously, saving lives is the best part of donating, but you also get tested for the Covid-19 antibodies to see if you had it already (which is not a guarantee you can't get infected again).

I went to the donation center in Middleburg Hts. It's clean, there are temperature checks, and masks are worn at all times by everyone. After a quick online questionnaire, they put you in a relaxing recliner, turn on Oxygen Network, and in 7-10 minutes, you are done!

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

The need is great, won't you consider making a small sacrifice?

The 10 dollar FREE Giant Eagle gift card didn't hurt either..LOL

And yes, I'll share the results when they come back in 2 weeks

To learn more, visit WWW.Vitalant.org

Stay safe xoxo Glenn