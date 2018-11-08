How Would You Like To Eat a Whole Thanksgiving Dinner In Ice Cream Form?

Thanksgiving is just about here, but if you're jonesin' for a plate full of turkey, sweet potato casserole, and cranberry sauce right now, you can get all those flavors in a brand new ice cream being sold online.

Oregon-based ice cream shop Salt & Straw has created these holiday-flavored ice creams and this year they’re even sweetening the deal.

For every pint sold during the month of November, Salt & Straw will donate another pint to a local food bank near their Portland, Oregon, Seattle, Washington, and Northern and Southern California shops.

The Thanksgiving dinner ice creams come in Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans, Roasted Cranberry Sauce Sorbet, Roasted Peach & Sage Cornbread Stuffing, Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey, and Spiced Goat Cheese & Pumpkin Pie, or you can get a five-pack that includes them all for $65.

Honestly, check out their website in the link above, they all look rather amazing.