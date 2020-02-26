Here are The Top 10 Shows on Netflix Right now

Here are the top 10 trending shows on Netflix right now!



"Love Is Blind" (series premiere): Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this "social experiment" challenges single women and men to find "the one" without seeing each other.

"The Last Thing He Wanted" (2020): Anne Hathaway stars as a reporter who becomes involved in a story she's trying to break. Ben Affleck and Willem Dafoe also star in the film.

"Narcos: Mexico" (season two): The spinoff to the hit Netflix original "Narcos," this time exploring the modern drug war by tracing it back to its roots in 1980s Mexico.

"Locke & Key" (series premiere): After the murder of their father, three siblings move in with their mather at their late father's estate... where they discover keys that have magical powers.

"Gentefied" (series premiere): When gentrification hits Los Angeles, the Morales family does whatever they can to save their grandpa's taco shop.

"Better Call Saul" (season five): The prequel to AMC's hit show "Breaking Bad" is back, following ace – but a little sketchy – attorney Saul Goodman before he meets Walter White.

"The Foreigner" (2017): Jackie Chan plays Quan, a humble London businessman whose dark past catches up to him when his teenage daughter dies in an act of politically-motivated terrorism.

"Babies" (series premiere): The new docuseries documents how babies interact with the world around them as they develop in their first year of life.

"The Office": The fan-favorite NBC sitcom about Michael Scott and his team at Dunder-Mifflin Paper Company is back on Netflix.

"A Haunted House" (2013): Marlon Wayans stars in this satirical take on "Paranormal Activity" and other found-footage films, following a couple struggling to live in their haunted home.