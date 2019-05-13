Here All All The TV Shows That Have Been Cancelled Or Renewed
A lot of shows were announced as either coming back or not over the weekend. "This Is Us" was renewed for 3 more seasons, which is amazing. "Whiskey Cavalier" was axed after just one season on ABC.
Here's a breakdown of the cancellations by network:
ABC
For the People
The Fix
The Kids Are Alright
Speechless
Splitting Up Together
Whiskey Cavalier
CBS:
Fam
Happy Together
Life in Pieces
Murphy Brown
FOX:
The Cool Kids
Lethal Weapon
The Passage
Proven Innocent
Star
NBC:
I Feel Bad
Here's a breakdown of the shows that have been renewed:
CBS:
Blue Bloods
Bull
Criminal Minds (though it is the final season)
FBI
God Friended Me
MacGyver
Madam Secretary
Magnum P.I.
Man With a Plan
Mom
NCIS
NCIS: Los Angeles
NCIS: New Orleans
The Neighborhood
SEAL Team
S.W.A.T.
Young Sheldon
ABC:
American Housewife
The Bachelor
Bless This Mess
Dancing With the Stars
Fresh Off the Boat
The Goldbergs
Grey’s Anatomy
How to Get Away With Murder
Schooled
Single Parents
The Rookie
Station 19
FOX:
Empire
Last Man Standing
The Orville
NBC:
Blindspot
This Is Us