Here All All The TV Shows That Have Been Cancelled Or Renewed

A lot of shows were announced as either coming back or not over the weekend. "This Is Us" was renewed for 3 more seasons, which is amazing. "Whiskey Cavalier" was axed after just one season on ABC.

Here's a breakdown of the cancellations by network:

ABC

For the People

The Fix

The Kids Are Alright

Speechless

Splitting Up Together

Whiskey Cavalier

CBS:

Fam

Happy Together

Life in Pieces

Murphy Brown

FOX:

The Cool Kids

Lethal Weapon

The Passage

Proven Innocent

Star

NBC:

I Feel Bad

Here's a breakdown of the shows that have been renewed:

CBS:

Blue Bloods

Bull

Criminal Minds (though it is the final season)

FBI

God Friended Me

MacGyver

Madam Secretary

Magnum P.I.

Man With a Plan

Mom

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

The Neighborhood

SEAL Team

S.W.A.T.

Young Sheldon

ABC:

American Housewife

The Bachelor

Bless This Mess

Dancing With the Stars

Fresh Off the Boat

The Goldbergs

Grey’s Anatomy

How to Get Away With Murder

Schooled

Single Parents

The Rookie

Station 19

FOX:

Empire

Last Man Standing

The Orville

NBC:

Blindspot

This Is Us