Heinz Releases Kit To Turn Popular Condiments Into Ice Cream

Heinz may be best known for its ketchup, mustard and other condiments but they have decided to take a leap into the ice cream scene. They’ve just released DIY 'Creamz' kits, which will allow customers to create their own frozen dessert from their famous condiments.

Your kit comes with a recipe card, reusable tub to store the ice cream, a golden spoon and a golden ice cream scoop...and, of course, a full-size bottle of your chosen condiment. You provide the milk and cream. Available flavors come in mayo, BBQ, salad cream, MayoChup and ketchup, but word is, ketchup has sold out already.

Order your kit HERE