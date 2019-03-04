Have You Heard Of The "Cheese Challenge" Yet?

The internet is an amazing place. It's been home to many crazy viral video challenges. The latest involves kids and cheese. It's called the “cheesed challenge.”

Here's how it works. Instead of telling your kids to say cheese when taking a picture, they now get cheese thrown at them.

This new viral video craze was started on Twitter by @unclehxlmes. The Twitter user uploaded a video of himself approaching his toddler along with his brother while holding a slice of cheese. In a scene that could be described as a low-budget Hitchcock film, the seemingly terrified baby braces himself as his older brother tosses the cheese on his face. The video was so popular that it got more than 8.3 million views. Soon parents from all over the country started following this new trend.

I can't wait to do this with my kids when I get home. Check out all the videos on Twitter by searching #cheesechallenge