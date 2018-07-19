Glenn's Completely Uncensored Review of Hamilton

I haven't done any sort of homework since 1991 when I graduated high school. When I found out that we would be seeing Hamilton, I figured I needed to brush up on my history. The only thing I knew about Hamilton? He's on the 10 dollar bill.

I quickly got bored with re-learning history and decided to check out Wikipedia and "Hamilton the Musical". That's all I had to do. It told me everything I needed to know. I then went on YouTube and searched the Top 16 songs in Hamilton. Boom! I was a Hamilton expert-almost.

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

You don't need to know too much more to thoroughly enjoy this musical. I was completely skeptical. I enjoy shows with tons of set changes, costume changes, fire, brimstone, modern musical numbers without rap, and dialogue. Hamilton is none of that, yet Hamilton is everything. The story is told through intense musical numbers and it's surprisingly easy to follow. Sure, you won't hear every word, but it's not hard to pay attention through the almost 3 hour performance.

I was particulary enthralled with the person relationships of Hamilton, specifically between his wife, Eliza, and Eliza's sister, Angelica. There are so many emotions that are beautifully expressed in song, even though the beauty comes in the heartbreak. I don't know if there was a dry eye in the State Theatre for much of the second half.

The fight scenes, the captivating lyrics, the acting are all top notch. I couldn't wait to get in my car and listen to all the songs on the way home from the performance.

Hamilton is selling quite well at Playhouse Square, but thera are tickets to be had, and there is a special $10 dollar lottery for 37 seats of every performance. Get more details on that HERE and enjoy!