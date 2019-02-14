Grubhub Reveals What Couples And Singles Order On Valentine's Day

February 14, 2019
Glenn Anderson

Well, tonight's the night.  You're either gonna prepare a splendid meal and toast to the love of a lifetime.  Or, the kids have soccer practice and it's mac and cheese at 9pm followed by homework.  Whatever your plans, what you decide to chow on could vary a lot depending on whether you’re single or not.

Grubhub looked back on Valentine’s Day 2018 to see what couples prefer to order compared to the single folks and the results couldn’t be more different.

Singles:

Pizza puff - 223% more ordered than couples
Chicken burrito - 210% more ordered
Chicken quesadilla - 161% more ordered
Bacon and egg sandwich - 140% more ordered
Chorizo burrito - 135% more ordered
Beef pho - 119% more ordered
Grilled steak burrito - 118% more ordered
Pizza roll - 118% more ordered
Kung pao chicken - 116% more ordered
Shawarma sandwich - 102% more ordered

Couples:

Chicken satay - 342% more ordered than singles
Eel avocado roll - 338% more ordered
Alaska roll - 309% more ordered
Spicy tuna roll - 307% more ordered
Shrimp shumai - 302% more ordered
Spicy salmon roll - 298% more ordered
Salmon roll - 287% more ordered
Philadelphia roll - 280% more ordered
Shrimp tempura roll - 263% more ordered
Salmon avocado roll - 260% more ordered

Me?  It's Gas station hummus and boxed wine after the kids go to bed.  Living my best life ;) 

 

