Grubhub Reveals What Couples And Singles Order On Valentine's Day

Well, tonight's the night. You're either gonna prepare a splendid meal and toast to the love of a lifetime. Or, the kids have soccer practice and it's mac and cheese at 9pm followed by homework. Whatever your plans, what you decide to chow on could vary a lot depending on whether you’re single or not.

Grubhub looked back on Valentine’s Day 2018 to see what couples prefer to order compared to the single folks and the results couldn’t be more different.

Singles:

Pizza puff - 223% more ordered than couples

Chicken burrito - 210% more ordered

Chicken quesadilla - 161% more ordered

Bacon and egg sandwich - 140% more ordered

Chorizo burrito - 135% more ordered

Beef pho - 119% more ordered

Grilled steak burrito - 118% more ordered

Pizza roll - 118% more ordered

Kung pao chicken - 116% more ordered

Shawarma sandwich - 102% more ordered

Couples:

Chicken satay - 342% more ordered than singles

Eel avocado roll - 338% more ordered

Alaska roll - 309% more ordered

Spicy tuna roll - 307% more ordered

Shrimp shumai - 302% more ordered

Spicy salmon roll - 298% more ordered

Salmon roll - 287% more ordered

Philadelphia roll - 280% more ordered

Shrimp tempura roll - 263% more ordered

Salmon avocado roll - 260% more ordered

Me? It's Gas station hummus and boxed wine after the kids go to bed. Living my best life ;)