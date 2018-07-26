The List Keeps Growing Of Snacks Recalled Due To Salmonella Concerns

July 26, 2018
Glenn Anderson

Photo courtesy of Dreamstime Images

There is a growing list of snacks and other foods being recalled due to a possible link to salmonella poisoning.

The ones we already know about are the Goldfish crackers listed below:

Flavor  Blasted ® Xtra Cheddar
FlavorBlasted ® Sour Cream & Onion
Goldfish ® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar
Goldfish ® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel
 

And also these:

Mondelēz’s Ritz cheese sandwiches
Ritz Bits cheese products
Flowers Foods’ Swiss Rolls (Also sold under the following names: Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square, Great Value and Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread)
 

Added today was this:

Hungry Man Chipotle BBQ Sauced Boneless Chicken Wyngz

The FDA says there have been no known illnesses and this is just a cautionary measure

You can take your items back where you got them for a refund

Tags: 
salmonella concerns
household snacks
hungry man
goldfish crackers

Recent Podcast Audio
Chef Rocco Whalen and Josephine Todd Talk Mathew Mazany Fundraiser WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen Kramer From the Cleveland Connection Discusses "Visit Me in CLE" WDOKFM: On-Demand
Crocker Park Dan Has Christmas News...!!! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tim Gets A Post-Velosano Update with Nicole, Executive Director WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tim's Cousin Chris Richards Talks About His Role on Upcoming Hulu Show Castle Rock WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene w/ Andrew Zelman - July 20th WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes