The List Keeps Growing Of Snacks Recalled Due To Salmonella Concerns
There is a growing list of snacks and other foods being recalled due to a possible link to salmonella poisoning.
The ones we already know about are the Goldfish crackers listed below:
Flavor Blasted ® Xtra Cheddar
FlavorBlasted ® Sour Cream & Onion
Goldfish ® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar
Goldfish ® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel
And also these:
Mondelēz’s Ritz cheese sandwiches
Ritz Bits cheese products
Flowers Foods’ Swiss Rolls (Also sold under the following names: Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square, Great Value and Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread)
Added today was this:
Hungry Man Chipotle BBQ Sauced Boneless Chicken Wyngz
The FDA says there have been no known illnesses and this is just a cautionary measure
You can take your items back where you got them for a refund