The List Keeps Growing Of Snacks Recalled Due To Salmonella Concerns

There is a growing list of snacks and other foods being recalled due to a possible link to salmonella poisoning.

The ones we already know about are the Goldfish crackers listed below:

Flavor Blasted ® Xtra Cheddar

FlavorBlasted ® Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish ® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish ® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel



And also these:

Mondelēz’s Ritz cheese sandwiches

Ritz Bits cheese products

Flowers Foods’ Swiss Rolls (Also sold under the following names: Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square, Great Value and Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread)



Added today was this:

Hungry Man Chipotle BBQ Sauced Boneless Chicken Wyngz

The FDA says there have been no known illnesses and this is just a cautionary measure

You can take your items back where you got them for a refund