Groupon Is Selling A $60,000 Man Cave For Father's Day!

Father's Day is this Sunday and everyone gets big poppa the same thing. Perhaps a tie, golf stuff, or a Home Depot gift card (yes please), but if you’re all out of ideas for what to buy the guy that got your mom prego, Groupon is here to save the day. The site has something really extravagant this year: an epic man cave. It’s a splurge for sure, but this thing comes stocked with everything a guy would need in his own guy space.

The man cave comes fully furnished with a recliner, minifridge, sports memorabilia of Dad’s favorite team, remote-controlled studio lights, a sweet sound system, and a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV!

The man cave itself is an 8 x 10-foot enclosure with sound isolation for maximum noise reduction, so Dad can enjoy his me-time without being disturbed. They’ll even send a professional out to install it. Gee, how generous.

Of course, a gift like this will cost you, so you’re looking at a $60,000 price tag here. But if you really want to spoil Dad, this seems like a good way to go.

If you wanna see it, click HERE