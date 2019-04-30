Glenn's Weekly Motivational-You're Adulting To-Do List

My son Cooper has been playing the big brother role a lot better as of late, choosing to lead rather than pick on his 5 year old brother. Mind you, this is probably a stage that will be measured in terms of hours rather than days, but let’s celebrate the small wins, right?

Yesterday he put together a to-do list for the two of them. It’s listed above. As you can see, it’s got all the bases covered if you're of the age that when someone mentions the name Uncle Sam, you think of your Uncle and not someone you pay taxes to.

Our to do lists are more complicated, and far less exciting than playing the Nintendo Switch. Work deadlines, bills, soccer practices and who will load the dishwasher...THE CORRECT WAY.!! Oh, and some people even have to put “mommy and daddy’s special alone time ” on the list. Ahh, the pitfalls of adulting.

Your to-do list can not be avoided, but why not create a more fun to do list and post it right next to the boring one? Whenever you check something off one one list, focus on the other? Here is a list to get you started:

Glenn’s To-Do List

Run in the Metroparks

Pray More

Go out for coffee with my wife

Download a new audiobook

Meditate and exercise

Meet a guy friend for a beer

Go to breakfast with one of my kids and concentrate on only them.

Smoke some meat.

Find a new Pinterest project and a learn a new skill to master

Utilize the lock on the bedroom door

To-do lists are unavoidable, but take a cue from my son Cooper: Life has more meaning and relationships can flourish with a good old fashioned Lionel Richie dance party and some lunch.. I’m assuming that’s who he wanted to dance to..Never let the 7 year old in you drift too far out of sight.