Glenn's Weekly Motivational-Why Are You Grateful?

Hey guys!

This time has been rough on all of us for different reasons. Sometimes, it's hard to see the light through the darkness. I had a friend send me a blog that really fit the mood of the moment. I hope it helps you. This was written by Kenda Petrone of MAGIC 106.7 in Boston:

As bad as it's been, the pandemic hasn't been ALL bad. Someone asked 2,000 people to name the top "silver linings" they've found in the crisis. Here are the 15 most common answers . . .

1. It's actually SAVED you money.

2. More quality time with friends and family.

3. More free time in general.

4. A better grip on the challenges other people face. Like unemployment and childcare issues.

5. More appreciation for things you used to take for granted.

6. More grateful for your health.

7. More time to check in on people.

8. You've eaten healthier. Maybe because we've had more time to cook.

9. You've had a chance to reflect on what's really important in life.

10. Being more aware of your health in general.

11. Getting back in touch with friends or family you hadn't heard from in a while.

12. More quality time with your pets.

13. Exercising MORE than usual.

14. It's given you a chance to do something nice for someone.