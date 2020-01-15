Glenn's Weekly Motivational-When Work Just Doesn't Work

I did a social experiment recently, in which everyone I came in close contact with, I said hello to. Some answered back immediately and seemed happier for a brief moment. Others looked at me as if to say “Why on earth are you even talking?” I did this for the whole day. While I was at Marc’s, getting gas, at work, mostly focusing on strangers. “Hello, how you doing?” Some engaged me, some just said hi back, but it was interesting how humans are almost hard-wired to dislike people like me, preferring to stay in their personal misery zone.

It reminds me of this guy Scott who works at the North Olmsted Target as a cashier. He is exceptionally friendly, loud, and unapologetic. He tells jokes, he hands stickers to the kids, he makes your day better if you’re in his line. He doesn’t need to do any of this, in fact, he doesn’t even have to talk. “Take my money and give me my 5 dollar rose’ and my fuzzy pullover” most of us think, but I seek out Scott because I get a temporary boost of life juice from him.

The stats say that overall happiness is on a steady decline, peaking in the 1990's. Close to 50% of us dislike our jobs. So how can you find more life satisfaction? What would give the job you have more meaning in your life?

Scott's job says to ring up items and teach people that RedCard and Cartwheel are not the same, but Scott wanted more and that's a critical step towards self-fulfillment. Based on my job description, I’m supposed to play songs, give away some stuff, and to tell you the dumb thing Kanye did this time. I mean, that’s all great and that, but I needed more to give my life purpose. I began to think about what my passions were and my desire to help others, and wanted to figure out how to do that in the job I’m in. I realized by writing blogs, becoming involved with fundraisers and talking to schools, that I might help someone in the moment, and that became my purpose in radio. Funny songs, meeting rock stars and radio bits were great, but connecting with others, being a companion and sharing life anecdotes, I realized how much we all can help one other.

How can you make your job more fulfilling? How can you reinvent your purpose? If it’s a toxic work environment, leave. If it’s monotonous, how can you break it up? Can you form some new friendships with co-workers so you look forward to talking with them at the water cooler? Can you go out after work ? If it’s customer service, how can you set yourself apart and make others smile? Can you learn new skills at your job? An apprenticeship? Could life simply have more satisfaction if you said hi to others more often?

There are thousands of Target workers, widget makers, and customer service specialists in the world. I’m sure there are ones that stand out to you. Possibly ones that changed your life in the moment. Be one of those people to someone and watch your job satisfaction soar to new heights!

All my best as you figure out your life and the relationships in it.

xoxox Glenn