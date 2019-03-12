Glenn's Weekly Motivational-When Was The Last Time You Learned a New Skill?

When was the last time you learned a new skill?

Or better yet, when was the last time you actually conquered a skill that previously brought you anxiety? For most of us, we execute our routine day after day and never look for the satisfaction of doing something different. The reasons could be numerous..There's no time, I'm too old, I don't have the money, etc.

All my life, I always wanted to learn a trade. I would marvel at plumbers, electricians, heating and cooling people, and secretly wished I could be an "expert" at something, rather than a "it'll do" guy. One of the greatest "fears" of mine was drywalling. I had patched holes in the wall hundreds of times and I always knew where that hole was because I was terrible at it. I just kinda gave up knowing if there was ever a need to do a major project, I would be forced to hire a professional and never learn for myself unless I wanted to quit radio and go to drywall school.

My buddy and I were talking one night and I told him how Steph and I wanted to finish our basement so the kids had more room, but that I didn't know how to drywall and would probably have to spend thousands of dollars to get it done. He told me he learned the skill from a professional and it's easier than you think. Over the last 6 months we have been spending 3-4 hours a day drywalling my basement and I have learned how to do it and I couldn't be happier. To think, 46 years of not knowing how to do something and then finally learning the tricks to be successful. I can't tell you the feeling of empowerment.

What's the skill you have always wanted to learn or learn the right way? Perhaps you've always wanted to learn how to dance. Maybe you wanna change your own oil or learn sign language. The sky is the limit. The reward isn't even in learning the skill, it's conquering something that you previously struggled with. What skill will empower you and bring positivity to your life and others?

Peace and Love, Glenn xoxo