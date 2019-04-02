Glenn's Weekly Motivational-What's Your Earliest Childhood Memory?

What is your earliest childhood memory?

A new study out says 60% of us believe we can remember our childhood as far back as 6 years old with some sort of accuracy, although 20% of us see it through rose tinted glasses. What are our most common memories?

-Christmas dinner

-Hearing the ice cream truck music

-Going to our grandparent's house

-Going to the beach

-Learning to ride a bike

-Getting a pet

For most of us, the study is spot-on. I can remember my Grandma's house at Christmas, from the ravioli we had, to the smell of the bourbon on my Uncle's breath. How we sat on the piano bench at the kids table, and how my Grandma put so much time into the cards she gave, and how much I didn't care at all what she wrote..at the time.

I also have vivid memories of staring out the window waiting for my dad to come home one night and he never did. My first funeral, getting lost in the woods, holding my mom when she got divorced, and other things that seem fitting to reveal to a therapist. I also think I remember getting circumcised, but we'll save that for another day.

As parents, we get so down on ourselves if we think we fail our children. We make it a point to try and be at every single sporting event, running on little steam and high stress, only to convince ourselves that this will reverse our own feelings of abandonment we may have felt from our own parents.

When in reality, our kids will remember us teaching them to ride a bike.

As parents, we attempt to go to every classmate's birthday party, every PTA event, we buy them phones and I-Pads, take them to places we never got to go to because those opportunities didn't exist as much when we were kids.

When in reality, our kids will remember when we said we were coming home to be with them and actually followed through.

Don't get me wrong, we can surely attempt to find balance and we are also shaping their little minds, even if they don't realize it. The life lesson of giving being better than receiving should not be underestimated.

Parents, the stress and feelings of failure will always be there. Am I doing the right thing? Am I providing too much? Too little? Kids pick up when you're on your phone too much..Ours do. The best thing you can be as a parent is fully present when you're present, and to show patience and encouragement.

That's the memory I want my kids to have of their childhood...And also how dad was the one who snuck the Take-5's into their lunches.