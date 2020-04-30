Glenn's Weekly Motivational - What's Your Diversion?

Sometime early last year, The Plain Dealer changed the comics section and called it diversions instead. I initially thought the name was dumb, like, why change it? We know what a diversion is. Now, I'm realizing the importance of the diversion.

Day to day life is filled with many a non-diversion. Whether you are "essential" and still working, or at home navigating your lap-top, kids, and your, and I completely hate this phrase "new normal", life barely has a diversion. Life is remarkably predictable right now.

I know the benefits of having a known schedule and routine, because it brings about comfort and the ability to plan. This routine, however, is so completely..well..void of diversions, that it's hard to find the motivation when a Friday night feels like a Wednesday morning.

And then suddenly, we had a diversion. I found out The Olde Wine Cellar was hosting a virtual trivia night and my head about exploded. A bunch of people on a lovely zoom interface discussing things that solidified why I'm not on Jeopardy...And I couldn't wait for 7 PM to arrive. All day I was focused. Actually, all week once I learned about it. Part of me looked at that as pathetic, until I realized that quarantine or not, we all need a diversion. I got second to last place and I didn't care. Who remembers who wrote Moby Dick anyways?

To the person that says they don't have time for a diversion, well I need to tell you that's not true. A diversion is simply something to look forward to, and not always the act itself. Maybe this is the time to take up a hobby you've always wanted to explore more. Start scrolling your phone about how to play the guitar, how to draw Flash from Zootopia, or how to plant a garden that doesn't die in a week. See if that scrolling causes more scrolling, and if it does then explore it. You are not tied down to any one idea. When I got into media, I was convinced I would be a tv camera person, and then I got a radio internship and it all changed. Instantly. Scroll that phone because diversions are essential..Just like your job.

It doesn't need to be a hobby, or a new skill to learn, but having that small moment in the day will motivate you. Maybe it's a new body wash, maybe you found a great root touch-up, maybe you want to start reading the Bible for 5 minutes a day. I have friends that have learned to forage mushrooms and those that have started to harvest bees..Something...Anything. You owe it to yourself or your family to get into a head space where you can be your best given the circumstances. No one can be their best if its Netflix, chips, and complaining about the ramifications of too much chips and Netflix.

I hope you find that diversion, whether its for a day or for a minute.

All my best as you figure out life and the relationships in it xoxox Glenn