Glenn's Weekly Motivational - What Will You Do?

Have you ever wished you lived in a different era?

Prior to all of this, I sometimes daydreamed about growing up in the 1950's, the whole Back to the Future lifestyle, where one person in the house worked (no, I'm not gonna get all sexist here), dinner was always the same time, kids just played outside and figured out how not to be bored, and kids and adults alike found the simple pleasures in discovering rock n' roll, going on a drive to the soda shop for a phosphate, and Ronald Reagan was just an actor.

I think of this because of how busy and distracted we all have become. 4 weeks ago, families weren't connecting, but simply executing an Iphone calendar of stuff. Who is going where, what tournament and where, who is picking up whom, and when can we schedule a vacation to learn about our families, figure out what grade they are in, their likes and dislikes, and how to sign up for a Tik Tok account so we can prove to others and ourselves that we really are connected. A rather pointless existence that we justify as necessary because keeping up with The Jones' is just how you do it in 2020, even though it leaves us somewhat empty and longing for more.

And now we have that so-called "more", and we're still complaining. Most of us want to go back to that time where we had something to define us other than what is right in front of us. We long for the break that work gave us from our home life and our irritating spouses, the escape of bars and restaurants, and the necessity of that trip to Florida, which we only truly needed because our lives are a rat race filled with mundane chores instead of selfish desires. We long for the ability of free will and not Dewine's will, even though we respect the idea that being safe is sort of the right thing to do. We are a conflicted people...and when our quarantine is exacerbated by bad weather, we are downright bitter.

We are living in unprecedented times, and if you ever dreamed of a slower-paced lifestyle, you have it whether you want it or not. How will you spend it? You have the opportunity to spend time with these people you call your family more than ever. This will probably never happen again in your lifetime, so the memories you make in this moment will stay with you..and your kids...and your spouse...and your friends..forever. How will you spend it?

The pace will pick up, you will again execute that calendar, and hope for 2 weeks a year where you can play the weekend-visiting divorced parent and say things like "wow, you're getting big and do you have a boyfriend/girlfriend yet?"

For now, stop complaining. Cherish the slower pace, find new ways to connect, and pretend you're living in the 1950's. Gas was just as cheap, there was just as little to do, and realize that Facetime and Zoom would've freaked Doc Brown out more than a black mayor ever could.

All my best as you figure out life and the relationships in it

xoxox Glenn