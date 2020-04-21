Glenn's Weekly Motivational-To The Graduating Class Of 2020

How are you doing?

"I'm fine. And then terrible. Then crying. And then screaming. And then grateful. And then over it. And then determined. And then terrified. And then anxious. And then happy. And then exhausted. All in the same minute"

I saw that on somebody's FB page, and it resonated. All the emotions, all the time. I feel especially for graduating seniors and their families. Here's the thing..

Let them be mad.

So many people are telling seniors and families to suck it up, it means nothing in the real world, it's no big deal, blah blah blah.

Let them be mad.

Let parents be upset they can't see their kids walk and get a diploma, the absence of graduation parties, that last step before impending adulthood. All that work with no shoe box of prom pics and dusty diplomas to look at 20 years from now during a wine-induced emotional moment.

Let kids be mad they can't hear their name called and celebrate that rite of passage. We all remember how dull that ceremony was in that hot and cramped gymnasium, but the lasting memory was the excitement of what was to come.

Let them be mad.

Let kids vent about not being able to finish their sports. The desire for one last game or tournament. The comradery, the sense of accomplishment, the feeling of belonging that only a team can instill.

We all are feeling some sort of loss, even if we don't understand someone's specific gripe. You didn't get to go to Aruba? I bet that's tough. You have to work at home AND teach your kids? So sorry. Your 5 year old only got a drive-by honking from his friends for his birthday and couldn't go to Chuck E Cheese? That's terrible. You're jobless, at risk of losing your house, and have Covid-19? I'll say a prayer and I'm sorry.

Let them be mad.

We are all facing things that we are ill-equipped for. We are all facing struggles and changes in our individual situation. The 18 year old who can't graduate? Well that's the biggest thing in their life right now. Of course looking back in your 30-40-50 year old desensitized minds you find it trivial, but it's not. Don't lose your empathy. Please, don't lose that.

No one wants to be locked up at home. No one wants to be told what they can and can't do. People are protesting and losing patience. What is the right thing to do is quickly being replaced with "Screw science, I can't pay my bills and I'm in danger of losing everything". Are you gonna fault someone for feeling helpless and angry? Are you being judgy while doling out your empathy based on whether you feel it's warranted or not?

We all have different thresholds and we all need some sort of validation. Extend a hand and ask what you can do. More often than not, people just want to vent. Let them vent.

Let them be mad.

All my best as you figure out life and the relationships in it

xoxox Glenn

