Glenn's Weekly Motivational-The One Gift Everybody Wants and Amazon Doesn't Have It

27 more days till Christmas. Sounds like plenty of time to do all your shopping, right? Plenty of time to head to the malls, open up your Amazon app and spend your money. Are you buying a gift to fulfill an obligation, or are you giving a gift that means something?

I don't need to tell you how commercialized Christmas is. Everyone talks about how the stores start stocking shelves way too early, how the meaning of the season is lost, but that's pretty much where it ends. It's all talk that we engage in, only to then go with the flow while complaining about crowds, parking spots, credit card debt and more.

We seek solace in our faith, in our families, and in our pajamas, but there is not nearly enough of any of that, is there? There is one thing that you can give to those that you love that is not about knocking it out and crossing them off a list. That one thing is to make them feel good.

Wait, what? Yup. Do you remember any of the gifts that you've received from people? Who got you that Kombucha of the Month Club? That sweater you're wearing, who gave you that? Now, do you remember when you were having a bad day and your co-worker took you to lunch and made you laugh? Do you remember when you lost your Grandma and the neighbor cooked you a big pot of spaghetti for the family? We spend so much time working off of a to-do list, that we forget we could be actually DOING for PEOPLE. It's not about the amount you spend or the color of your wrapping paper. Love by being intentional, give with being deliberate. Stop stressing at the holidays and give of yourself and the meaning of the season will fill your heart instead of the palpitations that are there because Wal-Mart sold out of the Insta-Pot. Peace and Love :) Glenn