Glenn's Weekly Motivational: It's When You Say It... A Guide To Healthy Conversation

My friend Brian and I went on a road trip this past weekend. I rarely do things with my man friends because we are all busy and have families, but I needed to pick up a vanity at my sister's house in Washington D.C, and I wanted company while Steph stayed home and did the whole responsibility thing.

Guys don't necessarily sit down and expound on their emotions often, do they? Outside of discussing guy-centric topics like sports and women, we rarely talk to other guys about our emotions. I had 11 hours in the car with a guy's guy and I don't think we discussed sports or women once...OK, maybe once. It was refreshing and needed. Life, God, relationships, home improvement projects, you name it, we discussed. In fact, it made the time fly by. How great it was to be involved in healthy and thought-provoking conversations during a time when the only other thing we would be doing is humming along to a Nickelback tune on the radio or finding out who's ready for the Game of Thrones premiere on social media.

When you have conversations with friends and loved ones, WHEN you say something is 100% more important than WHAT you say. I know Steph and I will sometimes start conversations at night after the kids go to bed and we may or may not have had a glass or two of wine. Let me tell you, that if you're trying to solve world peace, that is never the time. You're better off sleeping on it. I find that the morning or the "Let's meet up at a coffee shop" strategy works way better if you want to resolve any pending life crises. Save the after midnight talks to sweet-nothings and heavy necking.

Look for ways to talk more in all of your relationships, just be mindful of when you bring certain topics up. It can be completely therapeutic, and much cheaper than those massages where they put the hot stones in your pants.