Glenn's Weekly Motivational-It's Time To Pause

I don't know about you, but I loathe small talk. Like, a lot. With neighbors, it gets especially difficult, and when I'm about to pass one on the street while walking my dog, my mindset is to get past them as quickly and efficiently as possible...

"Hi Glenn"

Me: Hey, (insert name here)"

"Can you believe this weather?"

Me: "It's unbelievable, but you know what's next?"

(both of us share an expected chuckle..not a laugh..a chuckle)

"Wow, Theo's getting big!!"

Me: (The third time this week I've responded to the same statement from the same neighbor).."He sure is"

"Have a good day"

Me: "Me too, stay out of trouble"

"Well that's no fun"

(same chuckle, now trailing as the walk past has begun)

You're probably thinking to yourself, Glenn, you're in the communication business, this should be your bread and butter.

It's not, and I'm awkward and can't efficiently talk about neighborly stuff well. I prefer meaningful conversation and conversation that benefits whom I'm speaking to and vice versa. And I think wine should be involved too.

I have a neighbor that whenever I'm done speaking to him, I am left with a nugget of info, or I'm given a dollop of inspiration (or Daisy), and his name is..

Glenn

Go figure..LOL

Older, wiser, and better looking Glenn told me the other day that things have been pretty life changing for him lately ever since he started pausing throughout the day.

"What do you mean pausing?", I asked

He told me he's reading this book by John Eldredge called "Get Your Life Back", and it talks about an app called "One Minute Pause". I downloaded it to my phone.

You can choose a 1, 3, 5, or 10 minute pause. You do it once in the morning, and once at night. You can set it up so that you get a notification alert on your phone. Yes, this is faith based, yes it is rooted in prayer, but even if that's not your thing, the idea is legit.

Stop what you're doing, and take a minute twice a day to think about what you're thankful for.

Seems like sound advice, and we all know, especially during this time of year, to count our blessings. The problem is, is that not only are a lot of people suffering right now with job losses, sickness, and more....Finding anything good right now is sorta hard to do in a pandemic.

Negativity is in overdrive right now. Scroll the news apps on your phone, look at Facebook. Wait...Don't do that.

I find that the notification alert focuses me, if only for a minute. I stop, and if possible find a quiet room. I close the door, and I pray for the things I do have. The things I have right now. I don't focus on what could happen or might happen.

My family, a roof over my head, and at the very least, air in my lungs..A minute goes by quick.

Well, unless we're engaging in small talk about my mums..Then that minute lasts forever.

There's a lot of talk bout herd immunity in the news. Wouldn't it be great if we all could use this idea of pausing to be immune from the negativity surrounding us constantly?

It starts with me

All my best as you figure out life and the relationships in it

XOXO Glenn