Glenn's Weekly Motivational-How To Worry Yourself To Wellness

I read recently that 92% of what we worry about never actually happens. 92% PERCENT! That means, of all the things that cause us anxiety, only 8 percent of it is justified. Frightening how much time and emotion we allocate towards situations that are meaningless, isn't it?

With that being said, I have been a worrier almost my entire life. In fact, I missed the whole 5th grade with stomach issues because of my constant worrying. As I have gotten older and realized that most of what I worry about never happens, I have grown my confidence and found ways to redirect my energy. Think about the anxiety in your life. What was something that kept you awake for days, weeks, or even months leading up to the event, only to realize you were pleasantly surprised with the outcome, or that the emotions spent weren't worthy of the situation?

I had an interesting thing happen yesterday. My kids realized that when you do a people search as you're looking through pictures on an iPhone, you can actually put together a short video of that person set to music. They were fascinated to see a collage of themselves and wanted to see one with mom and then dad. Cooper found a picture with Steph and created a video. I literally have thousands of pictures on my phone that go back many years, and her video was set to the song "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri. As we're siting in the dark room watching this before bed, Steph started to cry. I started to cry. Not all the pictures brought back happy memories. We have gone through our share of dark times. As they cycled chronologically, the tears were replaced with laughter and then tears of joy. As we looked around at the end, all 3 kids were crying, but most noticeably, Cooper. He asked for him and I to talk in private and said "Dad, we have made so many memories together, I'm so afraid when you and mommy die, I will be all alone and we won't make any more memories ever again".

As a dad, my job is to be a strong leader for my kids, but questions like that make it impossible. Fighting through the tears, I told my son that every day is a chance to make happy memories and we should never worry by looking too far into the future and to be thankful for every minute we have together. I told him how very strong he was. I felt very much like Mufasa in that moment, and I realized that when the sun sets on my time, he will hopefully remember our talk.

Life is set up for us to worry. Will my kids become drug addicts? Will I get cancer? What if Steph and I lose our jobs? Will I get to walk my daughter down the aisle? What if a house falls on me? It can drive you mad if you think of all the what-ifs in your life. As I have successfully conquered a lot of my fears, realizing that I worried unnecessarily, I have become more confident and have realized that the 8% of life that IS justified in worrying about, can be successfully managed by my faith.

​Focusing on what you can control versus what you can't is the key to managing your worries....And if all else fails, sometimes re-watching The Lion King is all it takes to put YOUR life into perspective.