Glenn's Weekly Motivational-How Vulnerable Are You?

How vulnerable are you?

I have always been taught that vulnerability isn’t a good thing, because by its basic definition, it opens yourself up to be harmed or hurt in some way. If the Cleveland Brown’s defense is vulnerable, than Baker Mayfield will get sacked, or worse off, hurt for the season and our Super Bowl dreams will be lost. OK, I better quit going down this path, we have a lot of hope this year, right?

Being vulnerable may not be ideal for a sports team, or those constructing a bridge overpass, but vulnerability is essential for human growth, compassion, and essential emotional connections with people. For the majority of my radio career, which has been a great majority of my life, I shielded myself from being vulnerable. I didn’t want to expose any weaknesses in my character, in my knowledge, or in my relationships. I wanted to appearc ”together” and “smart” and always happy and positive. As the lines would get blurred between when the microphone went off and my so called “real life”, I realized that not only did I not show a vulnerable side to my loved ones and listeners, I didn’t show it to myself. I was so preoccupied with how I appeared, that I had no time to understand who I was at the core. It's ok to not be ok. It's ok to not have the answers. It’s ok to not care about a certain tv show or sports team. It’s ok to have problems in a marriage.

Being vulnerable is the first step in establishing the connections we all need to thrive and succeed. Vulnerability is where true love begins, it’s what gives you empathy, accountability, and most importantly, authenticity. As you go deeper and deeper down the path of trying to discover your purpose, start with being vulnerable. Not only will you feel a huge weight lifted, it will increase your compassion for others and help you realize we are all flawed and trying to figure it out.

Stop looking outside yourself for reassurance, and stop looking for likes on Facebook. Stop holding back your true self because people will gossip or judge you. By being vulnerable, you allow any and all relationships to grow in your life in a way you’ve never experienced before.