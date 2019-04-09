Glenn's Weekly Motivational-How To Redirect The Redirection Of Your Thoughts

Redirecting your thoughts. Anytime something is weighing on your mind, the experts say to redirect your thoughts. Worried about a test? Redirect your thoughts. Thinking of your massive to-do list? Redirect your thoughts. Unhappy in your marriage? Redirect your thoughts.

We all know this, but how many of you can successfully do it? It’s not as simple as simply thinking about something else, is it?

I have had a lot of anxieties, on Sunday nights especially. I’m thinking of the week, what my workload is at the station, deadlines, what I promised my wife, my mom, sports practices, who needs to be picked up and when, bills, chores, and how on earth I’m gonna have time to do it all. Sound familiar?

I can’t just simply not think about it, as things will fall through the cracks. I can’t just think about laying on a beach in Florida, because my mind is racing. There’s too much to do and not enough time to do it all.

I have found that there are only 3 ways to redirect your thoughts, and I’ll start with the most important:

Sleep: This is the end-all, be-all of advice. Every problem is exacerbated when you don't sleep. Every emotion is amplified, every feeling of hopelessness creeps into your head. Sleep. Warm milk, melatonin, chamomile, whatever helps.

Preparation: A lot of anxieties exist because we are simply unprepared. Make a list and check things off as you go to see your progress. Prepare ahead of time what you can. Set aside a small block of time each weekend to prepare for the week ahead. Create meal plans, grocery shopping lists, etc. Talk with your spouse about who is picking up who and make sure the exact details are on the calendar in your phone, or he will forget. Look each other in the eye and ask for a response so you know both people are actively listening.

Engaging your mind: You simply can’t stop thinking about something if you’re sitting there, alone, thinking about it. You need to actively engage your mind in another thought or activity. When I feel anxieties building, I go into my basement that I’m remodeling and start screwing in drywall or pounding in nails. The concentration it takes distracts me. Try reading a book, or listening to audio books. Find a hobby that challenges you to be creative and use your mind. Exercise works here too, if you actively focus on counting out your reps instead of aimlessly running on a treadmill thinking about all the cleaning you have to do at home.

Redirecting your thoughts can be an awesome tool to get you through some of the more difficult challenges in life, because let’s face it, nothing is gonna slow down anytime soon. Yet another example of why we should all be living the sloth life.